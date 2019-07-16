16 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Association Seeks Former Mineworkers

By Lugeretzia Kooper

The Mzilikazi Former Miners Association is calling upon the families and relatives of all the mineworkers who used to work in South Africa that succumbed to tuberculosis and silicosis during their employment and those who are still alive to register themselves to get benefits.

Mzilikazi Former Miners Association, registration number 21/2O18/0128, is a national association which was incorporated in the Republic of Namibia under the Companies Act, 2004 (Act No. 28 of 2004), on 28 February 2018, as a company limited by guarantee and is incorporated under Section 21 of that Act.

The managing director of the association Thaddeus Kayama told The Namibian on Monday that they have formed this association to track down the former mineworker who worked in the South African mines during the period of 1949 to 1978.

"We provide intermediate services to former South African mineworkers in liaison with the Southern Africa Mine Workers Association (SAMA). We aim to register and maintain an up-to-date database and expedite the processing of the former South African mineworkers' benefits. As such we [are] also tasked to facilitate incoming sustainable projects for improving the welfare of the ex-miners and their surviving family members through provision of grants," he explained.

Kamaya further noted that they have already registered about 193 former mineworkers whose details were already sent to South Africa for tracing and still expect to register more mineworkers.

Kayama can be contacted on +264 81 609 6861.

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

