16 July 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Suspected Poachers Arrested in Zambezi Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lugeretzia Kooper

Two suspected poachers were arrested on Monday night after they were found in possession of a crocodile skin in Kongola area of the Zambezi region.

Zambezi regional control warden Morgan Sai-Sai yesterday told The Namibian that the arrests came through intelligence gathering and in collaboration with the police.

Sai-Sai said the two suspects (Namibians) were on their way to meet with a certain Chinese buyer, who is not yet identified.

The suspects charged with possession and dealing in protected wildlife product are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today.

Sai-Sai further expressed concerns over the rise of poaching activities in the region saying that winter season is favourable for the poachers.

"'This is the peak season for poachers because they do not need a fridge to store the meat ," he said.

Last week Wednesday two poachers were fined N$40 000 each in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court after they were arrested on 6 July for possession of a kudu and a blue wildebeest carcases.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali last week told The Namibian that the two convicts Robert Sinkolela (48) and Abel Siyauya (40), were skinning the carcases when the police came to arrest them on Saturday at a residence in Mutikitila village.

Namibia

Tough Times Push for Entrepreneurial Creativity

With the country still facing tough times, it is imperative that entrepreneurs come up with innovative and creative ways… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.