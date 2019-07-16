Namibia: Suspected Poachers Arrested in Zambezi Region

Two suspected poachers were arrested on Monday night after they were found in possession of a crocodile skin in Kongola area of the Zambezi region.

Zambezi regional control warden Morgan Sai-Sai yesterday told The Namibian that the arrests came through intelligence gathering and in collaboration with the police.

Sai-Sai said the two suspects (Namibians) were on their way to meet with a certain Chinese buyer, who is not yet identified.

The suspects charged with possession and dealing in protected wildlife product are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court today.

Sai-Sai further expressed concerns over the rise of poaching activities in the region saying that winter season is favourable for the poachers.

"'This is the peak season for poachers because they do not need a fridge to store the meat ," he said.

Last week Wednesday two poachers were fined N$40 000 each in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court after they were arrested on 6 July for possession of a kudu and a blue wildebeest carcases.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali last week told The Namibian that the two convicts Robert Sinkolela (48) and Abel Siyauya (40), were skinning the carcases when the police came to arrest them on Saturday at a residence in Mutikitila village.