Liberia: LANDESA Trains Land Rights Actors, Stakeholders

Rural Development Institute (RDI) or LANDESA based in Washington, D. C. ends a two-day workshop here on Land Rights for Sustainable Development under the theme: "Good Practices on Land Regulations."

The workshop, which focused on several topics including assessing the need for regulation, good practices in regulatory drafting, alignment with regional and international standards, comparative experience in land regulations, and introduction and benefits of good regulation, among others was conducted by LANDESA Chief Program Officer Karol Boudreaux.

Speaking at the close of the workshop, Madam Boudreaux hopes that participants will demonstrate in practical terms knowledge and skills acquired to develop good land regulations that will enhance the work of Liberia's Land Authority (LLA).

She urges them to also put in place good practices in land rights regulatory drafting to improve the land sector of the country.

She assures the participants of her organization's preparedness to provide more training for land rights actors and stakeholders to enable them implement land rights programs in Liberia.

However, the participants recap the outstanding questions of alignment with regional and international standards, comparative experience in land regulations, and gender responsive regulations.LANDESA Country Representative Dr. Emmanuel King Urey, who is the brain behind the workshop, admonishes participants to tirelessly work in ensuring that Liberia Land Law is aligned with international standards.

Liberia Land Authority (LLA) Executive Director Stanley N. Toe thanks LANDESA for the training, which he notes has brightened skills and knowledge of the participants, and looks forward that LANDESA would again conduct more of such workshops in future to strengthen the capacity of land rights actors and stakeholders.

Mr. Toe praises LANDESA Chief Program Officer Madam Boudreaux and Liberia Country Representative Dr. Urey for affording Liberian land rights actors the opportunity to build their capacity as a direct result of the interaction.

Meanwhile, two of the participants, Madam Munah K. Kelly of the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) and Policy Analyst Mr. Julus B. Kana on behalf of their colleagues assure organizer of the workshop they will practicalize lessons learned through information sharing and interaction.