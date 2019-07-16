16 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Protocol Officer Charged With Assault

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

A female staff of the protocol section at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs Musu Jensen Freeman, has been charged with Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Assault and Menacing by the Monrovia Magisterial Court at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill.

A writ of arrest from the court dated 8 July says private prosecutrix Madam Sunnyway Stewart, through the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) appears and complains under oath that the defendant, said to be a resident of Jallah Town, Monrovia, on 8th July during morning hours with the intent to place private prosecutrix in fear and cause her serious public inconvenience jumped on her, beat, battled and cut her face, neck, and right hand finger, using a razor blade thereby, causing her to sustain bodily pain coupled with death threat.

The writ, signed by the Assistant Clerk of Court Pewee M. Zayzay discloses that the alleged act of the defendant being unlawful, wicked, illegal and intentional violates section 14.21, 14.25 and 17.3 of the New Panel Law of Liberia.

The defendant, the writ explains, appeared before the court and was released on bail to re-appear Thursday, 18 July for further examination of the case.

Complainant Sunnyway Stewart was taken to a local hospital for medication for wounds sustained at the hand of defendant Freeman during the incident.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

