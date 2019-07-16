16 July 2019

Liberia: Get Involve With Your Children's Education

opinion By Jonathan Browne

-Jaye urges parents

The Secretary General of the National Trade Union of Public Service and Allied Workers of Liberia, Tye K.S. Jaye, urges parents in Liberia to get involved with their children's education by paying attention and properly monitoring their activities.

He says parents should pay careful attention to what their children are doing in school and to frequently ask them about their home works as well as ensure they are done in time.

Delivering the keynote address at the commencement ceremony of the Olivia Doe Primary Care and Elementary School in the Township of Gardnerville, outside Monrovia, Mr. Jaye emphasizes that parents should prioritize their children's education.

"While government continues to implement policies to assist students to obtain an education, in some instances at minimal cost, parents must complement their children's education."

He also urges parents and guardians to learn how to begin early savings to facilitate tertiary education for their children.

According to him, by engaging in early savings to sponsor their children's education, parents would be demonstrating commitment towards ensuring a brighter future for their children through provision of college education for them.

"It doesn't matter how little you are saving; if you put down a little bit and say 'this is your college fund, so this means you are going to college, they will make it happen," he stresses.

He says saving for tertiary education is an important investment that will enable children to realize their career aspirations in the contemporary job market.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Lawrence Flomo, lauds the Parent Teachers Association of the institution for its continued support, pledging administration's full commitment to the provision of quality education for the students.

