Liberia: Zogoes Plan Demonstration

A group of less - fortunate youth under the banner the New Generation Organization in Gbarnga, Bong County has planned to stage serious demonstration in demand of justice for the alleged manhandling of their friend by a businessman called Puchue Harris.

"We will demonstrate. It will be very desperate if the Police do not quickly intervene and ensure the immediate arrest of suspect Harris," the head of the group Mr. Fofee Kamara told our correspondent in Gbarnga.

The less - fortunate youth also called Zogoes recently claimed that businessman Harris allegedly paid some unknown individuals to assault victim Prince Williams, one of their (Zogoes') members.

They claim that victim Prince was ordered flogged for allegedly stealing some electrical wires from suspect Harris' business center.

But victim Prince has since denied stealing the wires in question.

The president of the less - fortunate youth Mr. Fofee Kamara told our correspondent in Gbarnga that Mr. Harris always allegedly paid unknown individuals to beat on members of less - fortunate youth organization.

He describes Harris' alleged action as very wicked.

"Puchue always in the constant habit of beating on people's children because he feels that the society they are in nobody can do anything to them," Mr. Kamara explains.

He reveals that the medical condition of one Sumo who was also allegedly manhandled on the alleged order of suspect Harris is also becoming terrible on a daily basis.

According to Kamara, Sumo is allegedly urinating with blood and he is not hearing correctly.

Our Bong County correspondent says the situation has drawn the attention of the Liberia National Police (LNP) detachment in Bong County, and it has launched a man-hunt for suspect Harris' arrest.

Our correspondent notes that the head of the police detachment in Bong Supt. Fredrick Nappy has explained that the police had earlier arrested suspect Harris, but he escaped why they were preparing the charged sheet to forward him to Court.

According to Nappy, suspect Puchue is currently on the run and he is wanted by the Police in the County.

Additionally, Nappy says as soon Puchue Harris is arrested, he will be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.