16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Councillor's Child, 11, Injured After Apparent Assassination Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

An 11-year-old child was injured in the neck, apparently after four men attempted to assassinate her father on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the father, a KwaDukuza IFP councillor, was travelling on the N2 freeway at around 07:00 when his family came under fire.

"They fired shots towards them and they sustained injuries. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Charges of attempted murder will be opened by KwaDukuza SAPS (SA Police Service)."

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics on the scene said four men allegedly surrounded the vehicle and opened fire on them.

"They were lucky to escape with minor bullet wound grazes. They travelled to the nearby municipal offices where they were helped by police, advanced life support paramedics and escorted by police to a nearby hospital," IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

Minimal Decline in AIDS-Related Deaths Worries MSF

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is concerned about the minimal decline in mortality due to AIDS-related diseases since… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.