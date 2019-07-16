16 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Ethiopian Military Convoy in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A bomb has ripped through a military convoy carrying Ethiopian troops serving under African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] in Hiran province, killing and wounding at least 20 people.

In a statement, the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted Ethiopian army convoy at Halgan village, located on the outskirts of Beledweyne city.

The explosion which resulted from a landmine comes amid increased military operations against Al-Shabab in parts of Somalia as the Federal Government is trying to regain full control of the country.

Despite losing large swathes of territory, Al-Shabab continues to attack government-controlled areas, mainly Mogadishu, the Somali capital, where car bombings and assassinations have been on the rise for the past few months.

Somalia

Anger Over Al-Shabaab Attack

THERE is shock and outrage at the recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including a… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.