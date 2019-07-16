Namibia: Oranjemund's Annual Diamond Festival Shelved Until Next Year

The 7th Edition of Oranjemund Diamond Festival originally scheduled for 27 to 30 November has been postponed to next year from 01 to 04 April, 2020, the Oranjemund Town Council said this week.

The Town council in a statement informed esteemed residents, sponsors, exhibitors, businesses, and all stakeholders that due to concurrent events in the town the event can not take place.

According to the Council the decision was made in the interest of all participants, and the Council shall once again present the best edition of the event by next year 2020 as stated above.

"The Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused as result of the postponement to all stakeholders including the community of Oranjemund. Once again, thank you very much for your continued support and participation of our annual diamond festival since its inception seven years ago," the Council added.

Meanwhile dates for applications of exhibition stalls will be announced next month, the Council said.