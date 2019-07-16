16 July 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oranjemund's Annual Diamond Festival Shelved Until Next Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 7th Edition of Oranjemund Diamond Festival originally scheduled for 27 to 30 November has been postponed to next year from 01 to 04 April, 2020, the Oranjemund Town Council said this week.

The Town council in a statement informed esteemed residents, sponsors, exhibitors, businesses, and all stakeholders that due to concurrent events in the town the event can not take place.

According to the Council the decision was made in the interest of all participants, and the Council shall once again present the best edition of the event by next year 2020 as stated above.

"The Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused as result of the postponement to all stakeholders including the community of Oranjemund. Once again, thank you very much for your continued support and participation of our annual diamond festival since its inception seven years ago," the Council added.

Meanwhile dates for applications of exhibition stalls will be announced next month, the Council said.

Namibia

Suspected Poachers Arrested in Zambezi Region

Two suspected poachers were arrested on Monday night after they were found in possession of a crocodile skin in Kongola… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.