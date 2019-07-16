Somalia: Jubaland Leader Holds Meeting With UN Envoy in Kismayo City

The United Nations has said the attacks by al-Shabaab will not deter the progress achieved by the Somali government and its people.

James Swan, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Somalia who visited Kismayo just three days after al-Shabaab on Madina Hospital has held talks with Jubbaland authorities.

In a statement, the envoy said the terror attacks will not derail efforts to stabilize Somalia.

"Such despicable acts of terrorism cannot derail the progress that Jubaland made towards reconciliation and political stability, as a federal member state of Somalia," Swan said.

He expressed solidarity saying UN will stand with Somalia and its people.

"The United Nations stands with the people and authorities of Jubaland as they deal with this terrible tragedy," Swan said.

He extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"The attack that took place on 12 July killed and wounded innocent civilians, including two prominent Somali journalists. There is no political or ideological justification for such atrocities," he stated.

On Friday evening, Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) rammed into Madina Hotel before heavily armed al-Shabaab fighters made their way into the hotel.

The attack which took place hours to be concluded left 26 people dead and over fifty other injuries.