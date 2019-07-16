16 July 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Sunbeam Collector Finds Rays of Sunshine Everywhere, Now Uses Them to Bring Light to Children in Need

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Namibian children's book has become the motivation for a new project to distribute copies of the book to schools, and to use the proceeds from actual sales to buy solar lamps for learners.

"The World Famous Sunbeam Collector" tells the story of the Sunbeam Collector who goes around, gathering sun rays all over the world to help children in need to find light when faced with dark and cold nights. The Collector travels through Namibia, finding sun rays in all sorts of well-known places and sharing these with the rest of the world.

The book is written by Ron Swilling and Peter Lukas with illustrations by Karel Swanepoel.

Project partners, Gondwana Collection and Bank Windhoek, will distribute 2400 copies in A5 format to Namibian schools and youth organisations while the A4 print will be sold in the curio shops at all the Gondwana lodges and at their headquarters in Windhoek. The proceeds will be used to buy solar lamps for children without access to electricity, to read and study in the evenings.

At the project's launch, the Head of the bank's Corporate Social Investment, Bronwyn Moody reiterated their belief that literacy is the key to economic development and prosperity.

Award winning actor Adriano Visagie, entertained the children at the launch, ensuring that the book's appeal got an immediate boost from its young target readers.

Namibia

Suspected Poachers Arrested in Zambezi Region

Two suspected poachers were arrested on Monday night after they were found in possession of a crocodile skin in Kongola… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Children
Entertainment
Education
Books
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.