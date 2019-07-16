16 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kapito Says Mutharika Fanning Flame of Anger in People - Cama Blast MBC, Malawi Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

The renowned human rights and consumer activist, John Kapito has added his voice to the growing concerns over the damage the political demonstrations are causing on both public and private property including loss of business and has appealed to President Peter Mutharika to take conciliatory tone to help end post-election impasse.

Kapito: Poor Malawians are at the receiving end

For the past two months the country has had a series of demonstrations organised by civil society organisations (CSOs) with backing from opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM, protesting the May 21 presidential vote and demanding resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Addressing a news conference in Blantyre, Kapito, who is Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) executive director, said while it is constitutional right to demonstrate, it was worrisome that the demonstrations have not been peaceful and they need to be managed.

He accused President Mutharika for his tone during his public speeches, saying it is "only fanning the flame of anger in people who want to demonstrate."

Kapito said President Mutharika should rather be in forefront of preaching peace " and not issuing threats."

The Cama boss pointed out that the demonstrations have far -reaching consequences to the economy of the country as there were serious elements of vandalism where shops were looted, business premises such as banks and other business places were targeted and vandalized including individual homes of various personalities that were targeted for unknown various reasons.

"Consumers and Traders who are being inconvenienced or attacked have different political affiliations and that requires to be respected for a peaceful co-existence. In trying to safeguard their businesses some opted to close resulting in loss of business and significant inconveniences to their consumers. These losses affect the business community at all levels from manufacturing to small scale vendors and workers.

"The economic loss to traders, manufacturers and vendors cannot be quantified easily but its impact has wide reaching economic and social repercussions affecting on their livelihoods and sustainability," explained Kapito.

Meanwhile, Kapito has cautioned the careless utterances by people in social media and some radio and TV stations which have contributed to instill fear amongst business people and consumers.

Kapito took a swipe at taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), saying they portrayed messages that could be misunderstood to indicate that any planned demonstration or public assembly is a deliberate and destructive ploy by people who want to overthrow the leadership of this country.

MBC planted seeds of hatred through its programming that infuriated some protesters, noted the Cama boss.

He also blamed the delays and unwillingness by the City Assemblies to provide clearance to demonstration organizers as one of the issues that played a negative role in creating anger among the demonstrators.

Kapito also criticed Malawi Police, saying the law enforcers need to put their acts in order to minimise incidents of violence during demonstrations.

According to him, the police failed to protect demonstrators from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) zealots.

Malawi

Ruling Party Ready for Talks With Chakwera, Chilima

Malawi's political differences should be settled through peaceful means, such as mediation, rather than violent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.