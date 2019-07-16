16 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Sikhala Release a Sign He Is Innocent - MDC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tonderai Saharo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has embarked on a campaign to silence critics by arresting opposition leaders on "trumped up charges", MDC secretary general Charlton Hwende has said.

Hwende was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com after the High Court in Masvingo released party deputy national chairman Job Sikhala on bail.

Sikhala is facing charges of subversion after he allegedly told a party campaign rally in Bikita over a week ago that a plan was underway to overthrow Mnangagwa before elections scheduled for 2023.

He was granted $5 000 bail.

The prosecution, which had demanded that bail be set at $50 000 and that Sikhala be barred from addressing political rallies, did not oppose the decision to free him.

"Sikhala did not commit any crime. He was only being targeted because he is among the top leaders of the party.

"His release shows that the court saw it fit for him to be released and to be with his family after spending some time in custody and we are so happy as a party that the court allowed Sikhala to continue addressing rallies and to mobilise members to the party," Hwende said.

Following Sikhala's arrest, the MDC issued a statement distancing itself from his utterances, indicating these were the firebrand MP's personal views.

The Zengeza West MP will be back in court on 24 July when the trial resumes at the Bikita Magistrate Courts.

MDC national youth assembly chairperson Obey Sithole said Sikhala was only expressing the sentiments shared by most Zimbabweans.

"The Zanu PF government has nothing good to offer to the people of Zimbabwe. Sikhala's arrest is a way of punishing him and to instill fear amongst Zimbabweans who are demanding change," Sithole said.

The MDC youth wing seemed to have broken ranks with the party leadership after openly supporting Sikhala in his utterances.

Zimbabwe

'Over 30 000 People Face Eviction to Pave Way for Mining Initiatives'

An estimated 30 000 people in six communities countrywide are set to be displaced to pave way for new mining initiatives… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.