South Africa: 'You Must Tell Zuma We Are Going to Kill Him and His Children' - Former President Tells Inquiry of Death Threats

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that death threats have been made against him and his children, following his appearance on Monday.

Zuma kicked off proceedings on Tuesday morning by telling inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that his PA had received a phone call on Monday between 19:00 and 20:00.

"This person said, 'you must tell Zuma we are going to kill him, and we are going to kill his children and the people around him'," Zuma told the commission.

He said this followed threats made against his senior counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, a week or so ago.

Zuma said he has lost a child before and that the commission should know that "my life, and my children, [and] lawyers are under threat".

Zondo said the threats were "totally" unacceptable, adding that lawyers should feel free to represent their clients.

"It is totally unacceptable that any threats should be made to anybody, and more so when those threats are made to or concerning a person who is giving evidence to this commission.

"It is totally unacceptable for anyone to want to use violence to want to engage in all kinds of illegal means when they are unhappy about anybody... Our legal system is such that people can go to courts, can go to the police if they have complaints against other people."

The hearing continued on Tuesday.

Source: News24