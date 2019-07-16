16 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Luanar Students Take to the Streets for Protests Against Tuition Fees Hike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wanga Gwede

Dozens of students from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) Bunda Campus on Monday took to the streets to protest against increases in university fees.

Students at Luanar hold demo

The concerned Luanar students argue that the institutions' administration decision to raise tuition fees from K360 000 per year to as high as K420 000 effective November 2019 "is unjustifiable as the college has not resolved the students' grievances such as poor access to water, poor learning conditions, dirty and sub-standard toilets".

The students through their secretary Tarezio Kalundi say many cannot afford the new fees.

They blocked the road to Mitundu Trading Centre near the institution's main entrance forcing police to fire teargas canisters to disperse them.

But the Luanar students have vowed to continue holding protests.

Kalundi said there is no relevance of fee hike.

"We also have poor learning conditions, hence there is no relevance of fees hike as we are not guaranteed of better access to such services," said Kalundi.

The students demand the institution's administration to address them on their grievances and not through a memo.

Malawi

Chakwera Says People Free to Join Demos

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is still urging all well-meaning Malawians to continue protesting, praying, fasting… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.