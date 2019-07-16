16 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: NRZ Targets Mining Engineering to Spur Turnaround

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)'s engineering unit, Inter-Rail -Tech is hoping to clinch lucrative deals in mining equipment manufacturing and repairing at this year's Mining, Engineering and Transport exhibition (Mine Entra) which kicks off in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

According to the organisers of the event, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) a total of 200 direct exhibitors have so far registered for this year's event with 29% of the registered companies from Bulawayo.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.com, NRZ public relations manager Nyasha Maravanyika said Inter-Rail-Tech which operates from the parastatal's mechanical workshops in the city will be focusing on deals to do with the manufacturing of mining equipment and spares for small-scale as well as established miners.

"Inter-Rail-Tech can save the country and miners the much needed foreign currency by manufacturing spares locally and at competitive prices. Most of the spares used in the mining sector are imported but Inter-Rail -Tech is able to manufacture them to customers' specifications," said Maravanyika.

He said during the three day expo the company will be showcasing its products which include sleave wheels, cocopan wheels, dolly wheels and rollers for conveyors.

Maravanyika added that the company has also the capacity to repair heavy mining equipment such as jaw crushers while it has also the expertise to rewind motors and generators. Inter-Rail Tech was established in 2017 to unlock NRZ's engineering expertise and capacity.

The specialised exhibition will run under the theme, "Resourcing the Future: Exploring and Leveraging Mining Potential".

Mines Minister Winston Chitando is expected to officially open the exhibition on Thursday.

The Ministers of Transport, Industry and Commerce, Energy as well as Finance are expected to attend the mining Indaba.

A mining conference will also be held on Thursday.

Zimbabwe

'Over 30 000 People Face Eviction to Pave Way for Mining Initiatives'

An estimated 30 000 people in six communities countrywide are set to be displaced to pave way for new mining initiatives… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Company
Transport
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.