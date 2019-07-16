15 July 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Hosts Annual General Meeting, 20 Jul

Amandebele ba Lebelo Chief KC Kekana to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for his traditional community.

Amandebele ba Lebelo Traditional Council (ABLTC) will host its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday, 20 July 2019 at Majaneng village in Hammanskraal. The Traditional Council Leader Chief KC Kekana will use the meeting to brief the traditional community and give reports on how they used public funds for the past financial year 2018/19.

The headmen from the four villages under Chief Kekana will also take this opportunity to highlight the achievements as well as shortcomings of the year under review.

Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act 4 of 2003 and Gauteng Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act 4 of 2010, makes provision for traditional councils to hold an AGM once a year

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 20 July 2019

Venue: Majaneng, Hammanskraal

Time: 10h00

Issued by: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Minimal Decline in AIDS-Related Deaths Worries MSF

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is concerned about the minimal decline in mortality due to AIDS-related diseases since… Read more »

