16 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Reduces Vitamin a Deficiency - Unicef Commends Ministry of Health

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fostina Mkandawire

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday commended the Ministry of Health and Population for its efforts in reducing the number of children deficient in vitamin A from 51 percent to 3 percent.

UNICEF's Chief of Nutrition, Dr Sangita Duggal attributed the success to the efforts and strategies put in place by the Ministry of Health to provide routine supplementation of Vitamin A.

Duggal was speaking during a media briefing for the launch of the Child Health Days week to take place from 15th to 19th July, 2019.

She said that the less the number of people found with Vitamin A deficiency, the fewer the people that would be diagnosed with eye complications, such as complete blindness.

Duggal described the period which the country has made the strides as remarkable, because no country has made such an achievement in such a period.

"I recall it was 14 years ago when Malawi was struggling with Vitamin A deficiency, and the number of people facing eye problems was high in comparison to recent years when the number has dropped to three percent," she said.

She said the biannual Child Health Days conducted in all health centres across the country were a great milestone for the country's health sector and it adds to the success of reducing cases of eye problems.

Secretary for Health and Population, Dan Namarika said these successes have resulted in remarkable improvement in morbidity and mortality patterns, especially from diseases amenable to immunizations and other preventable childhood illnesses.

He, however, said even with the impressive performance, there was need for routine supplementation of Vitamin A in infants which still needs to be improved in certain segments of the society especially hard to reach areas.

Namarika said the focus of the Child Health Week campaign would be on the provision of Vitamin A supplementation and de-worming tablets.

He added that there would also be distribution of Micronutrient Powders to eligible children accompanied by an intensive social mobilization and information education and communication with emphasis on infant and young child feeding.

"During this period, children aged six to 111 months and post-natal mothers of less than eight weeks, will get Vitamin A capsules, at the same time, children aged 12 to 59 months will receive Vitamin A and de-worming tablets," he said.

A total of 1,745,808 children and 109,113 post-partum mothers are expected to be reached with Vitamin A supplementation while a total of 1,418,471 children are expected to be reached with deworming tablets.

The Child Health Week is a biannual event conducted in partnership with development partners namely; UNICEF, GIZ, WVM and District Commissioners.

Malawi

Mysterious Deaths' of Electoral Officials Shock Rights Watchdog

The civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have announced fresh… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
External Relations
International Organisations
Nutrition
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.