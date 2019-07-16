16 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Gives Clan Elders 45 Day Ultimatum to Repent or Be Killed for Appointing Federal MPs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somalia Terror group Al-shabab has threatened to kill all clan elders involved in picking Federal MPs unless they repent within 45 days. The group in a statement accused the elders of estabilishing an "apostate administration contrary to the teachings of Allah.

The group also want those who have repented to register their names with them for their own safety, as those not in the list will be executed. Ethiopian Airlines strengthen grip on domestic flights with addition of Garowe Route

Canada Promises More Cooperation Mogadishu in eradicating terrorism World United in Condemning the Kismaayo Hotel Attack Which claimed 26 lives

"The only form of legislation that Allaah has chosen for mankind and that can unite the Muslims all over the world is Islamic Shari'ah. Any other form of legislation besides the law of Allaah is considered null and void and worthy of being abolished."

It continued "Since the right of legislation solely belongs to Allaah, the leadership of Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen hereby notifies all Muslims that the so-called tribal elders who appointed the members

of the apostate Somali Parliament have fallen into clear-cut disbelief that has invalidated their Islam, nullified their faith and led them towards the path of apostasy and misguidance.

The so-called apostate tribal elders are the ones who selected the apostate parliamentarians who are contending against Allaah in His sole right to legislate and govern, and have openly declared themselves as the lawmakersthe leadership of Harakat Al-Shabaab Al Mujahideen hereby issues a call to repentance to the so-called tribal elders who participated in the selection of the apostate parliamentarians demanding that they repent to Allaah, disavow themselves from the disbelievers and accept the sovereignty of Allaah's Law above all forms of legislation.

The Mujahideen's leadership will give the so-called tribal elders a respite of 45 days starting from 15/07 / 2019 until 01/ 09 / 2019 to openly declare their disavowal and repentance and register their names with the Islamic Wilaayaat in order to safeguard their lives. of the people and country.

Somalia

Anger Over Al-Shabaab Attack

THERE is shock and outrage at the recent terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, including a… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.