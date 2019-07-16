16 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Africa: Commodities - South Africa Keenly Following U.S. Agro Decline

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — THE agriculture sector in South Africa is keeping an eye on developments in the United States where declines in maize and soybean harvests are projected.

Trends in the US markets usually influence foreign markets, with the country a net exporter of grain.

Recently, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) lifted its estimate for maize production by 1 percent from June 2019 to 352 million tonnes but this still is 2 percent less than the previous harvest. Excessive wet weather conditions in the past few weeks have been blamed.

USDA rated only 57 percent of the US maize as being in good or excellent growing conditions, compared with 75 percent in the corresponding period last year.

"This alone tells us that the US maize crop is not in good condition," stated the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz).

"On this end, we continue to monitor the developments through the USDA's Weekly Crop Conditions report," the agency stated through its chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo.

Agbiz noted that for South African maize farmers and maize-users, developments in the US market were important and had strong influences on the local market, which is generally linked to the global agricultural markets.

"The other crop that we are viewing from the same lenses as maize is soybeans," Agbiz stated.

USDA has revised the US soybean production estimate down by 7 percent from June 2019 to 104 million tonnes. This contributed to an overall 2 percent month-on-month decline in global soybean production estimate to 347 million tonnes.

Global soybean production is 4 percent lower than the 2018/19 season.

"Similar to maize, we cannot take the soybean production numbers as an absolute indication of what is likely to transpire at the end of the season because the crop is still at its early stages of growth," Agbiz stated.

The chamber said while South Africa was not a major importer of soybeans, developments in the global soybean market influenced the local market and prices of soybean by-products.

The most notable is soybean oil cake. South Africa imports on average about 500 000 tonnes a year.

"Over the coming weeks, we will closely monitor the crop-growing conditions in the US maize and soybean fields in order to ascertain the impact on global supplies," Agbiz stated.

Africa

Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014 - IOM

The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Africa
Business
Southern Africa
South Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Stock Markets
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.