16 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Women Oppose Government On Oil Production

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — SOME women in the volatile southeast Nigeria have rejected plans by the government to resume oil production in the region.

The plans to resume oil extraction come as communities still battle environmental degradation and killing of activists by the then military regime over 20 years ago.

Federation of Ogoni Women's Association (FOWA) is resisting ongoing efforts to restart oil production in the area that is in the Niger delta.

"Ogoni women completely reject the planned return of state repression, killings and rape of Ogoni women under the cover of oil resumption in Ogoni," said Namon Nwinde, FOWA spokeswoman.

She said Ogoni women had always been victims each time the government used the military in an attempt to force oil production in the region.

"This must stop. Ogoni women can no longer tolerate the continual repression that is looking endless and coming from our own government."

Speaking in the town of Bori, Nwinde said women drawn from the six kingdoms of Ogoniland would be mobilised to resist forceful oil resumption without the consent of the local people.

The Ogoni people, who number about over 2 million people, live in a 404-square-mile (1,050 km2) homeland.

They rose to international attention after massive public protests campaign against Shell Oil, the British-Dutch oil firm.

Some activists, most prominently Ken Saro-Wiwa, were executed by the military regime of Sani Abacha in 1995 for their activism against oil extraction in the region.

Nigeria

Let's Celebrate Wizkid As He Clocks 29!

One of the most influential Africans musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid, turns 29. Do you feel old… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Women
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.