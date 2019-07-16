16 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: America Condemns Attack Against Zimbabwe Minister in UK

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — THE United States (US) has condemned the attack of Zimbabwe's foreign affairs minister by opposition aligned Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom (UK).

Minister Sibusiso Moyo was the victim of a physical attack by suspected members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) based in London where he attended a conference to restore ties with the UK.

He was kicked and had water poured on him.

Brian Nichols, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed disappointment at the attack.

"Violence should have no place in Zimbabwean society whatsoever. I condemn any use of it against anyone," the envoy said in Harare.

He called for dialogue between Zimbabwe's political rivals to address the culture of violence and economic crises afflicting the Southern African country.

"So many issues need to be addressed. Political reforms are an important step to ensure that there is an inclusive national dialogue in Zimbabwe," Nichols said.

Moyo, a former military general, came to prominence when he announced on state television the ouster of then president, Robert Mugabe, in a coup in November 2017.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the new administration.

Zimbabwe

'Over 30 000 People Face Eviction to Pave Way for Mining Initiatives'

An estimated 30 000 people in six communities countrywide are set to be displaced to pave way for new mining initiatives… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.