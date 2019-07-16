Zimbabwe: America Condemns Attack Against Zimbabwe Minister in UK

Harare — THE United States (US) has condemned the attack of Zimbabwe's foreign affairs minister by opposition aligned Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom (UK).

Minister Sibusiso Moyo was the victim of a physical attack by suspected members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) based in London where he attended a conference to restore ties with the UK.

He was kicked and had water poured on him.

Brian Nichols, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed disappointment at the attack.

"Violence should have no place in Zimbabwean society whatsoever. I condemn any use of it against anyone," the envoy said in Harare.

He called for dialogue between Zimbabwe's political rivals to address the culture of violence and economic crises afflicting the Southern African country.

"So many issues need to be addressed. Political reforms are an important step to ensure that there is an inclusive national dialogue in Zimbabwe," Nichols said.

Moyo, a former military general, came to prominence when he announced on state television the ouster of then president, Robert Mugabe, in a coup in November 2017.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in the new administration.