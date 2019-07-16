Malawi: Chakwera Says People Free to Join Demos - 'Malawians Now Divided Into Four Groups'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is still urging all well-meaning Malawians to continue protesting, praying, fasting against the May 21 vote as the nation waits for the truth to come out which they believe the courts will deliver in due course.

"People have a right to demonstrations when they are not happy with anything happening in the country that concerns their welfare and they should not be intimidated by anybody or any organization," MCP president Lazarus Chakwera said.

Chakwera was addressing his first rally at Kaliyeka School ground in the city of Lilongwe, Saturday since the 21 May polls.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that gathered at the ground, he said that Malawians are now divided in four groups.

"There are those of you who voted and your vote was stolen through tippex and other means, it's no secret, tippex was used to steal your vote as publicly accepted by the person managing the elections, and indeed that's why she must resign," emphasized Chakwera.

"Then there are those who benefited from tippex to win the election and didn't want the court to continue hearing the case we brought up because they know they will be exposed.

"Third group are those who are hired by those who are benefiting from the stolen election to join your peaceful demonstrations to destroy property, throwing stones at other people, stealing other people's goods with the aim of painting your demonstrations a black picture.

"The last group are those people who voted very well and they are not happy that their vote was stolen but they don't want to do anything about it. They are just watching other people to fight for them."

Chakwera urged everyone concerned to take action in their own right, if someone is worried with the future of Malawi, the future of the children of this nation, then they have to take action.

"Everyone must be concerned about the future of our country because if we do not change the course of our country now, we are on the path of no return," he warned.

He urged all sectors of society to join hands and join the good fight the MCP started after 21 May.

Chakwera urged civil servants, business men and women, teachers, Members of Parliament, policemen and women, the church and all others who are concerned with the future of this country to join in.

"Malawi must change, and change is coming whatever the case. Malawians are suffering, unemployment rate is getting worse, our youth cannot find jobs, the gap between the poor and the rich is getting worse every day," he complained.

Chakwera reiterated that the MCP blueprint, the Super High 5 was not just a campaign tool but a basis for developing Malawi: Malawi needs a Servant leadership, Malawi needs to unite for better development, people need to be empowered by prospering together, need to end corruption and follow the law.

Speaking earlier, former president Joyce Banda appealed to all members to love one another in the parties of MCP and PP (Peoples Party), and said she is not a prophet but she can see a re-run.

She then urged all citizens of Lilongwe to give Chakwera the one million votes she registered when this second chance comes.

Sidik Mia, MCP Vice President said he cannot see any other team that can develop Malawi apart from Chakwera as president and himself as his vice, teaming up with well known personalities such as former state president Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachale, and former Chief Justice, all providing advice.

He told the crowd that the stealing of votes has been so obvious in Lilongwe, Chikwawa and Nsanje, and in the Eastern Region where he said MCP could not lose. He challenged that if elections were to be held faithfully even in a day's notice, MCP will be on top.