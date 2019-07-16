10 July 2019

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: CHRDI Laments Human Right Abuses in the Financial Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) has lamented that several Sierra Leonean citizens, who work in the financial sector, especially commercial banks continue to face serious human rights abuses.

In a report following an investigation conducted recently, the organization said they recorded a high number of the alleged abuses, which can qualify for possible legal actions against commercial banks.

CHRDI Chief Executive, Abdul M. Fatoma urged those working in the banking sector to come forward and share their stories with them.

He cited Ecobank Sierra Leone, where he alleged that after working a full week (Monday to Friday), staff were forced to also work on Saturday and Sunday throughout the months of May and June without any additional pay and rest.

"Young mothers are forced to abandon their children and families over the weekend. Some can't even attend church. We believe that this is nothing short of inhumane. Many of the direct human rights risks and issues faced by the finance sector are generic to all businesses, such as those relating to the treatment of employees," he said.

According to him, evidence they have gathered from staff and victims of human rights abuses in the banking sector confirmed that corruption disproportionately impacts the poor more than the rich in Sierra Leone.

He alleged that banks have been engaged in shady activities, for which the Bank of Sierra Leone is yet to provide them satisfactory explanations.

Fatoma said there is a strong public suspicion that commercial banks in Sierra Leone were in the habit of diverting state revenues into private ownership.

"There is widespread and systematic corruption within the banking sector in Sierra Leone. Accountability and transparency needs to be restored to the financial services industry, as confidence in the economy is built on the essential pillar of trust. The financial industry must not be able to commit and profit from controlled fraud and money laundering, despite this is becoming a way of life for some bankers," he alleged.

He pledged CHRDI's continued commitment to the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone, wherever it occurs, as well as a critical part of their work to end extreme poverty.

Sierra Leone

Pres, Bio And the Lungi Bridge- Modern Day Nehemiah?

President Bio's government has taken the bold step of launching the ambitious Lungi Bridge project to link Lungi with… Read more »

Read the original article on Concord.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Business
Human Rights
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
South African Music Legend Johnny Clegg Dies
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace
Nigeria Lukewarm on Ethiopian Airlines Flying In Their Airspace

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.