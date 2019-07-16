16 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Edo APC Chieftain Cautions Against Pushing Obaseki Out of Ruling Party

By Adibe Emenyonu

Benin — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has warned against attempts to push Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, out of the APC, a plot he said will spell doom for the party in the state.

This is coming as the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by Obaseki in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Idahosa, a former Political Adviser to Adams Oshiomhole, gave the warning while addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday.

He reiterated his earlier stance that Oshiomhole was responsible for the ongoing crisis rocking the party in the state.

"If by error of commission or omission, Governor Obaseki is pushed out of the APC, the party is dead in the state and I will go with the governor to anywhere he goes," he said.

The APC leader described Oshiomhole as ungrateful to Obaseki who he said played a vital role for Oshiomhole to become Governor of Edo State, adding that, "Chief Oseni Elama was the man that facilitated Adams Oshiomhole's meeting with Godwin Obaseki before he (Oshiomhole) became Governor of Edo State".

"After that meeting, Oshiomhole had no money on him, but Obaseki brought in people to launch the seed money which amounted to billions of naira which Oshiomhole used to run his governorship campaign."

He urged the APC national chairman to allow Obaseki concentrate on developing Edo State as any attempt to deny Obaseki the APC 2020 governorship ticket will be resisted by Edo people.

"Oshiomhole should please leave the governor alone to run the state to the best of his ability because nobody interfered with his own administration when he was governor of the state."

"We don't know why Oshiomhole has insisted on producing the Speaker for the State House of Assembly. During his tenure, nobody made the choice for him," Idahosa stressed.

Idahosa further noted that Oshiomhole should not blame Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; and the SSG, Osarodion Ogie and others for fighting against godfatherism he once fought against adding that they are only replicating what he taught them.

According to him, Oshiomhole taught Obaseki how to fight godfatherism and that what he is doing now.

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by Obaseki in a major cabinet reshuffle.

During its plenary session at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex, in Benin City, yesterday, July 15, the Speaker, Hon. Frank Okiye, introduced the commissioner-nominees to the House after Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Roland Asoro, reported that the assembly has screened the candidates.

The commissioner-nominees are Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko.

Okiye tasked them to see their new assignment as a call to service and join the Obaseki-led administration in moving Edo State to enviable heights.

