16 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: CBN Takes Sensitisation Programme to Ilorin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hammed Shittu

Ilorin — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended its sensitisation programme on its various policies and initiatives to assist small and medium scale businesses in the country.

Speaking at the 2-day sensitisation outreach programmes tagged, "CBN Fair," for small and business owners in Ilorin, Kwara State, recently, the Director, Corporate Communications Department of CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor said, "many Nigerians are/unable to access loans from commercial banks because they cannot/distinguish between working and fixed capital."

The theme of the fair was, "promoting sustainable economic development in the country."

He also said many Nigerians cannot access its many financial initiatives as they don't have bank accounts.

Okorafor, revealed that many bank customers did not know their rights, adding that, "some of the commercial banks allegedly make illegal deductions from their accounts."

Represented by the Assistant Director in the Department and National Coordinator of the fair, Mr. Samuel Okegbue, Okorafor added that the CBN had returned billions of naira to customers from illegal deductions by commercial banks.

He attributed the proliferation of dirty and mutilated naira notes in circulation to poor and improper handling of the currency, which he described as "the nation's pride."

He said, "the fair is to sensitise our people on how to take records of what they have, as this will enable them know how to organise their businesses well.

"The CBN is poised to make polices that are people-focused. CBN is monitoring to make sure that bank's customers do not get unwarranted charges from their banks.

"We want to have detailed discussion about development finance initiatives of CBN. Many Nigerians do not know how to access initiatives as they don't have bank accounts."

He added that before the introduction of the Anchor Borrower's Scheme to Nigerian farmers, the country was importing over $1 billion worth of rice annually.

"By importing rice into the country we were sending our hard-earned/money outside the country to improve the economies of others. By that time the exchange rate of the naira also crashed.

"Today, the exchange rate has remained relatively stable in the last three years. When the exchange rate is stable, businesses can thrive. That stability makes businesses to have confidence. These are the things CBN has been doing."

Nigeria

Let's Celebrate Wizkid As He Clocks 29!

One of the most influential Africans musician Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, best known as Wizkid, turns 29. Do you feel old… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.