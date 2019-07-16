16 July 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Builders, Civil Engineers Advised to Use Made-in-Nigeria Premium Steel Products

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Premium Steel and Mines Limited (PSML) has urged local builders and civil engineers to use the company's world-class steel products that are produced in conformity with the United Kingdom BS 4449:2005 grade for their building and construction projects.

PSML Chief Executive Officer Prasanta Mishra made this plea at the presentation of some finished products of the one million tons per annum rolling mill to a group of businesspersons who visited the Ovwian-Aladja Delta State-based factory, recently.

He urged builders and civil engineers in the country to embrace and use locally manufactured Premium steel bars for their construction works, remarking that the products compare with similar imports from Europe and China.

PSML currently ranks amongst Nigeria's foremost suppliers of certified steel products to ongoing national projects including railway, refineries, bridges, flyovers, malls, and high-rise buildings, the company's helmsman affirmed.

He said "Only buildings and structures that constructed with certified quality steel and casting products can withstand the devastating impacts of shocks and quakes."

Also adding that the demand for quality steel is undoubtedly increasing in Nigeria in the wake of recent building collapses, Mr. Mishra said PSML is ready to meet customers demand for quality steel.

Other SON (Standards Organization of Nigeria) certified products such as reinforcement Premium re-bars that are produced at the factory were also showcased during the excursion.

Mr. Mishra said that the steel products are manufactured at the company's newly groomed 18-stand rolling mill and tailored to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria's building and construction industry.

Commissioned a year ago, the PSML state-of-the-art equipment plant was re-built by the Austro-German Consortium to produce competitive market products for the construction industry.

"We are continuously transforming to be a future ready organisation that could meet the growing challenges of modernisation, re-invention and restructuring," Mr. Mishra added.

Adding that PSML is conscious of the evolving needs of the construction industry, the company's director said: "We will continue to invest in new technologies, state-of-the-art equipment as well as R&D (research and development) to meet growing demand of the construction industry for quality steel and casting products."

PSML Head of Sales and Marketing Ujjwal Sinha had in his remarks said: "Our products are accessible in all markets across the country and are competitively priced to cater to all categories of customers, just as we offer the best applications to forestall building collapse and undue threats."

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

