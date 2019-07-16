16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: WP Rugby, CT City, Cape Cobras Join Forces for Mandela Day

Cape Town — On Thursday, July 18 to celebrate Mandela Day , WP Currie Cup team, Cape Town City FC and the Cape Cobras will collectively give 67 minutes of their time to help the Langa Cheshire Home for the Disabled.

This is the second year in a row that three of the Western Cape's biggest sports brands have joined forces on Mandela Day and the coaches of the respective teams are united in their belief that giving back to the communities which support them through the good and bad times, is paramount to what it means to play for the Western Cape community.

WP head coach John Dobson said that it is a great opportunity for his team to connect with some of their lifelong fans.

"This Mandela Day initiative is going to be fantastic, and we will get to spend time with some lifelong Western Province fans. This showed our players that they are so much more than just a rugby team," he said.

Benni McCarthy, coach of Cape Town City Football Club, is looking forward to seeing his players and support staff continue Madiba's Legacy.

"Nelson Mandela remains a monumental figure all around the world. We've all witnessed the amount of work he's done to shape our beloved South Africa - It's up to all of us to strive and continue working towards constantly improving our communities, living out the very same values Madiba planted for us. My technical team and players are very excited to be part of this project to help our brothers and sisters in need."

Ashwell Prince, coach of the Cape Cobras, said: "Collectively, as a team, we understand the value of community and it gives us great pride to be able to go into our communities and support where we can, not just on Mandela Day, but throughout the year."

Source: Sport24

