South Africa: Laureus Sport for Good Join Team Didata At Tdf

Cape Town — Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka has announced that as part of their celebration of Mandela Day , Thursday, July 18, the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation will be joining them at the Tour de France.

In a press release on Tuesday, Team Dimension Data said:

Nelson Mandela's birthday is an opportunity for people and organisations from around the world to celebrate his incredible legacy and so our team, as it has routinely done in the past, will do so again in 2019.

In our capacity as Laureus ambassadors we will continue pay tribute to "Madiba's" memory at the Le Grand Boucle and this year we are delighted to welcome a high-profile delegation to our team.

The group will include:

Sean Fitzpatrick - Chairperson of the Laureus Academy and former All Blacks captain

Morne du Plessis - Chairperson of Laureus South Africa and Laureus Academy member

Ryk Neethling - Laureus Ambassador & Olympic gold medallist (swimming)

Jonathan Hill - Laureus CEO

This occasion will endeavour to reinforce our team's shared vision with that of Laureus in the inherent belief in the power that sport has in changing lives in conjunction with our charity partner Qhubeka.

Team principal Doug Ryder said: "To have Sean, Morne, Jonathan, Ryk and the rest of the delegation with us at the Tour de France is a real honour. The Laureus Sport for Foundation is synonymous with the inspirational legacy of President Mandela and we take enormous pride in being ambassadors. To be in a position to not only pay tribute to him in our special way but also give them a unique insight into the sport's greatest event, is something that we're really looking forward to do.

"We do not take our responsibility to compete at the highest level lightly and carry hopes and dreams of young cyclists from all over. At the Grand Depart in Brussels it was our privilege to host eight young riders from the Velokhaya Life Cycling Academy in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and in the process hopefully provide the inspiration for them to one day excel at the highest level."

Source: Sport24