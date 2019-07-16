South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula On South Africa's Commitment to International Maritime Organisation

press release

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reemphasized South Africa's commitment to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The IMO is a United Nations specialized agency, whose chief objective is to set international standards for safe, secure, environmentally sound, efficient and sustainable shipping.

Minister Mbalula delivered a general statement during the first day of the 122nd session of the IMO Council, which is taking place at the IMO Headquarters in London, United Kingdom, from the 15th until the 19th of July 2019. The Minister stated that South Africa will continue to uphold the values of the IMO: "South Africa will continue in advancing the objectives and the imperatives of the IMO by ensuring that ships, cargo and crew onboard are safe and secure and that the environment is protected against pollution from ships".

Today, South Africa also deposited an instrument of accession to the Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) Protocol of 2010. Minister Mbalula assured that the process will not end with the deposition of the instrument: "We will also ensure that the HNS Protocol is fully implemented in South Africa once it comes into force. We believe that this liability and compensation instrument is of critical importance to compensate victims of incidents".

South Africa is party to many IMO instruments including the mandatory Conventions like SOLAS and all the MARPOL Annexures. In addition, the country is implementing its Port State Control, Flag State and Coastal State obligations and responsibilities.

The country was suspended from active membership of the IMO for many years and was reinstated in 1995 at the commencement of the democratic dispensation.

