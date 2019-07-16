16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mkmva National Council Slams Zuma's 'Irresponsible Outbursts' At Zondo Commission

RESOURCE: State Capture Inquiry - Former President Jacob Zuma, 16 July 2019
By Jenni Evans

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) national council has slammed former president Jacob Zuma's allegations against its national chairperson, Siphiwe Nyanda, and ex-combatant, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, calling Zuma a liar.

"We view [comrade] Zuma's allegations as irresponsible outbursts from a person who is obfuscating and ducking in attempts to avoid speaking the truth to assist the work of the commission," the statement said.

The MKMVA national council's statement is in sharp contrast to the support shown to Zuma at the state capture inquiry on Monday by some MKMVA representatives.

The council felt that Zuma's conduct "to make unsubstantiated allegations to besmirch comrades", instead of addressing issues before the commission is unfortunate.

"However, the conduct seemingly follow[s] a particular behavioural pattern on his part, which is characterised by a worrying inclination to lie to save his own skin," the council said.

"This conduct has been gaining momentum as his trademark since he was initially released from the deputy presidency position of the country on the 14th June 2005."

Secretary-general Gregory Nthatisi said supporters were also finding it easy to bring the ANC's name in disrepute.

He explained that the ANC had tried to bring the two groups of military veterans together, but it had not yet been successful.

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.