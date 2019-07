press release

The police at Kuruman are investigating a culpable homicide case after a silver Toyota Fortuner overturned on the N14 road between Kuruman and Kathu on Sunday, 14 July 2019 at approximately 16:20.

It is alleged that the 27-year-old driver lost control of her silver Toyota Fortuner and it overturned. She was declared dead on the scene and her one-month-old baby girl was transported to Kathu Medi clinic for medical treatment.

Police investigation continues.