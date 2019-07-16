South Africa: Operation Nets Five in Hartswater

press release

The Frances Baard SAPS Cluster Office in conjunction with the SAPS Crime Intelligence unit, Kimberley Flying Squad, Kimberley and Hartswater K9 units, Tactical Response Unit, Kimberley Public Order Policing, SAPS Mounted unit as well as the Search and Rescue unit held an ad-hoc operation in Hartswater over the past weekend. The operation kicked off in the early hours of Friday morning, where police pounced on four men at their homes in Hartswater. The team confiscated 225 Mandrax tablets, 29.49 grams of Tik, 2.35 grams of Heroin and some Khat to the approximate street value of R20 000 and arrested four adult males for dealing in drugs.

One other wanted male suspect was arrested for a house breaking and theft that took place in Warrenton, during June 2019.

The five suspects should be appearing in Court soon. The investigation continues.