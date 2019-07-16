South Africa: Police Detain Three Boys in Lenasia for Attempted Murder and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Police in Lenasia have taken into custody three boys, aged between 14 and 17, following a shooting incident outside MH Joosub Secondary School in Lenasia Ext 9 today after 07:00. One of the victims (19), who is being treated at the local hospital, was shot and wounded on the right leg below the knee and another (18) sustained a graze wound on the leg. A 7.65 pistol with six rounds of ammunition was seized at one of the suspect's house. Cases of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm are being investigated.

It is unknown as to what triggered the incident but it is suspected that one of the suspects was playing with a firearm when the shot went off and injuring the victims. When police followed up the allegations, they discovered that the firearm was in possession of the three boys before a shot was fired. One of the boys left the scene with a firearm and police followed him to his parent's house where the firearms was found. It has been establish that the firearm belongs to one of the detained boys. His father will be investigated to establish his fitness to possess a firearm.