Marianhill police are appealing to members of the public for assistance in locating a missing person, Nombuso Patience Skhosana (24) of Luganda in Marianhill. She was last seen at her place of residence on 6 May 2019, wearing a grey and brown dress, black jacket and black sandals.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is requested to contact Warrant Officer Sithebe on 078 496 1527/ 031 791 3206 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.