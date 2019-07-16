16 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Al-Noor Orphanage - Suspect Gets Bail After Arrest for Alleged Sexual Assault

By Jenni Evans and Jenna Etheridge

A second person has been arrested in connection with the alleged abuse of children at Cape Town's Al-Noor Child and Youth Centre.

The suspect faces charges that include sexual assault and sexual grooming.

"A 26-year-old suspect was arrested this morning on two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, sexual assault and the sexual grooming of a child," said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

This follows the arrest of the centre's 49-year-old manager who faces charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and three of contravening the Immigration Act.

The social development department removed 17 children from the centre after allegations of physical and sexual abuse surfaced.

News24 previously reported the department had co-ordinated efforts to reunite the children with their "immediate family" after the centre was shut down.

The centre's manager also faced sexual abuse charges, the National Prosecuting Authority said previously.

During her bail application on Monday, prosecutor Adiel Jansen read out an affidavit by the investigating officer, Captain Michael Darries of the Hawks, in which he stated the accused's existence and stay in South Africa was "based on a lie" as he had uncovered fraud in relation to her citizenship.

Darries alleged she had conspired with at least two others to engage in "marriages of convenience".

He also detailed alleged fraud and theft at the centre, which he had uncovered after raiding the facility.

Her case will continue in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault has been released on bail. His case was postponed to September 27 for further investigation.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.