16 July 2019

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: We Will Disconnect Illegal Sewerage Line

Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, LWSC's Deputy Managing Director for Technical services Dan Saryee has disclosed that LWSC will disconnect illegal sewerage line

He made the statement in an interview with reporters when he toured several parts of Sinkor, as one of LWSC's ways to encourage customers pay their bills regularly.

He said the payments of sewerage bill regularly allows the LWSC pays its employees, buy chemical to improve the system in the country, maintain its facilities and efficiently runs the Corporation.

According to him, a team of LWSC's staff and other officials are around the city of Monrovia, Sinkor belt making show LWSC collects much needed bills from customers.

Deputy Director used the occasion to urge Liberians to pay their sewerage bills to enable LWSC to contribute towards the achievement of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD)

He voiced that due to the innovation his administration has created at the LWSC, there are good working ties with the Managing Director Mr. Duannah A. Kamara and other senior officials and employees, which led to the level of development in the water sector of the nation.

According to Mr. Saryee said LWSC responsibility to operate, manage and supply safe drinking water to every part of the country as well as perform all sewerage services and maintain those facilities that would lead to the mutual benefit of Liberians...

He said: "Not only that will we just be expanding; the part that is important is to ease the burden of our people so that they can be connected with safe drinking water.

Our decision and our strategies are informed by the government of the Coalition For Democratic Change (CDC) pro-poor agenda which intends to ensure that services are accessed by almost all of our people consistent with that agenda."

" The Water and Sewer is not for fun we are here to expand and make sure that safe drinking water gets everywhere we will look at Monrovia at a greater level.

We want communities to be honest with us because it is when you pay back that we will be able to expand into other communities this initiative is to soften the burden associated with connection " he, among other things said.

Copyright © 2019 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

