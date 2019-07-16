South Africa: IFP Demands Arrests After Assassination Attempt On Councillor

The IFP has called on the authorities to track down the suspects behind an alleged assassination attempt on one of its North Coast councillors in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

On Tuesday morning, KwaDukuza Municipality councillor and Ilembe District Council executive member Aubrey Baardman survived a shooting in which his children, aged 1 and 11, were also wounded.

The IFP's KZN spokesperson on community safety, Blessed Gwala, said Baardman had managed to drive to safety after he was wounded in the neck.

"He informed the party that the gunmen had opened fire on the family's vehicle while they were driving from [their] home in Lindelani."

Gwala called on the police and Hawks to be thorough in their investigation.

"Members of the community, who have information about this assassination attempt, are urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

"We need to know who gave the order to kill, who are those who conspired to have the councillor killed, the suppliers of the guns and if there is any money that was offered to have Baardman killed.

"Crime has no place within our society, and Baardman's family do not need to live in fear with the suspects walking and living among them."

Gwala said illegal firearms claimed the lives of too many South Africans and called on the government to eradicate them.

"Disarmament initiatives by the government have not yielded the desired results. It must come up with measures to address the matter, which is a threat to national security. Organized criminal groups also pose a threat to the country's national security."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of attempted murder was being investigated by the KwaDukuza police.

