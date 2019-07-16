16 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Billionaire Mo Dewji's Employee Goes Missing After Stealing 28 Motorcycle Engines

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The police force in Tanzania is looking for a former employee for Mohammed Enterprises (T) Ltd - whose chief executive officer is Mohammed Dewji (Mo) - allegedly for stealing 28 motorcycle engines from his employer.

The employee (name withheld) is accused of committing the offense on June 15 this year, according to an advert that appeared in Mwananchi Newspaper on Tuesday July16, 2019.

"The incident was reported to the Chang'ombe police post," the advert reads in part.

The company however said anyone who traces the whereabouts of the engines or the suspect would be rewarded handsomely.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Freedom of Expression Champion Wins International Award

The Committee to Protect Journalists will honor journalists from Brazil, India, Nicaragua, and Tanzania with the 2019… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.