Tanzania: Billionaire Mo Dewji's Employee Goes Missing After Stealing 28 Motorcycle Engines

Dar es Salaam — The police force in Tanzania is looking for a former employee for Mohammed Enterprises (T) Ltd - whose chief executive officer is Mohammed Dewji (Mo) - allegedly for stealing 28 motorcycle engines from his employer.

The employee (name withheld) is accused of committing the offense on June 15 this year, according to an advert that appeared in Mwananchi Newspaper on Tuesday July16, 2019.

"The incident was reported to the Chang'ombe police post," the advert reads in part.

The company however said anyone who traces the whereabouts of the engines or the suspect would be rewarded handsomely.