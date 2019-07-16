Mozambique: Liberalisation of Airspace Stimulates New Investments

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said on Monday that the liberalisation of Mozambican airspace has not only allowed more airlines to operate on the domestic market, thus increasing competitiveness, but is also reducing the cost of transport services and stimulating the entry of new investments.

Speaking in Maputo at the opening of an International Conference on Air Transport, Tourism and Air Cargo, Rosario stressed that, in working for an ever more dynamic aviation sector, "we are continuing to bank on improving the efficiency of airport operation and the application of competitive tariffs".

He added that the strengthening of air safety allowed Mozambican air companies to be removed from the list of companies banned from flying in European airspace. This ban had been imposed by the European Union Air Safety Commission in 2012 because of concerns about the Mozambican regulator, the Civil Aviation Institute of Mozambique (IACM). The ban was lifted in May 2017.

In addition to boosting safety, said Rosario, Mozambique is continuing to train air transport staff to endow them with the technical capacity to respond fully to the challenges and demands of the sector.

"With the training of national staff", he said, "we want to ensure that the country has an increasing capacity to guarantee the sustainable management of air passenger and cargo transport operations".

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita told reporters at the meeting that the publicly-owned company, Mozambique Airlines (LAM), will return to European skies as from the end of the first quarter of 2020. This will begin with flights from Mozambique to Portugal, under a partnership which is still being drawn up with a Portuguese air company.