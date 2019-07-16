16 July 2019

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Liberalisation of Airspace Stimulates New Investments

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario said on Monday that the liberalisation of Mozambican airspace has not only allowed more airlines to operate on the domestic market, thus increasing competitiveness, but is also reducing the cost of transport services and stimulating the entry of new investments.

Speaking in Maputo at the opening of an International Conference on Air Transport, Tourism and Air Cargo, Rosario stressed that, in working for an ever more dynamic aviation sector, "we are continuing to bank on improving the efficiency of airport operation and the application of competitive tariffs".

He added that the strengthening of air safety allowed Mozambican air companies to be removed from the list of companies banned from flying in European airspace. This ban had been imposed by the European Union Air Safety Commission in 2012 because of concerns about the Mozambican regulator, the Civil Aviation Institute of Mozambique (IACM). The ban was lifted in May 2017.

In addition to boosting safety, said Rosario, Mozambique is continuing to train air transport staff to endow them with the technical capacity to respond fully to the challenges and demands of the sector.

"With the training of national staff", he said, "we want to ensure that the country has an increasing capacity to guarantee the sustainable management of air passenger and cargo transport operations".

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita told reporters at the meeting that the publicly-owned company, Mozambique Airlines (LAM), will return to European skies as from the end of the first quarter of 2020. This will begin with flights from Mozambique to Portugal, under a partnership which is still being drawn up with a Portuguese air company.

Mozambique

Assembly Votes to Criminalise Child Marriage

The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday voted unanimously to criminalise child marriage. Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Southern Africa
Investment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.