Sudan: House Passes Kildee Legislation Advocating for Democracy and Peace in Sudan

press release

Washington, DC — Bipartisan Resolution Urges Sudan to Respect Human Rights and Transition to Democratic Governance

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a bipartisan resolution authored by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, calling on the Sudanese government to transition power to a civilian-led government, respect democratic principles and end all violence against its citizens. H.R. 432, passed the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 414-1.

“The Sudanese people deserve to live free from violence and participate in a civilian-led democracy. Today, I am proud of Republicans and Democrats for joining together to speak with one voice and urge the government in Sudan to transition to a civilian-led democracy and stop all violence against its citizens. Congress’ action today affirms the world is watching,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

“The Sudanese people are bravely fighting for their country’s future, even in the face of violence and repression. The United States must show our support to these resilient activists,” said Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Engel. “I’m proud to join with Representative Kildee on this resolution that underscores Congress’ desire to see a peaceful, civilian-led transition in Sudan, and supports the democratic aspirations of a people who have suffered under brutal, violent rule for so long.”

Congressman Kildee spoke on the floor of the House in support of the resolution. A video of his remarks can be found here.

Congressman Kildee’s resolution states that the U.S. House of Representatives supports a swift transfer of power to a civilian-led government, affirms the right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and condemns the government of Sudan’s use of violence against protesters and journalists. It also emphasizes that absent political reforms and a respect for human rights, it will be increasingly difficult for the U.S. to engage and partner with Sudan.

In April, Sudan’s longtime leader, President Omar al-Bashir, was removed from power by Sudanese military leadership following months of protests and government. Since then, peaceful protesters have been killed as the Sudanese government continues to perpetrate violence against its own people. Protests in Sudan continue as the Sudanese people call for a transition from a military ruling council to true democratic governance.