15 July 2019

United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)

Sudan: House Passes Kildee Legislation Advocating for Democracy and Peace in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By Office of Rep. Dan Kildee

Washington, DC — Bipartisan Resolution Urges Sudan to Respect Human Rights and Transition to Democratic Governance

The U.S. House of Representatives today passed a bipartisan resolution authored by Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, calling on the Sudanese government to transition power to a civilian-led government, respect democratic principles and end all violence against its citizens. H.R. 432, passed the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 414-1.

“The Sudanese people deserve to live free from violence and participate in a civilian-led democracy. Today, I am proud of Republicans and Democrats for joining together to speak with one voice and urge the government in Sudan to transition to a civilian-led democracy and stop all violence against its citizens. Congress’ action today affirms the world is watching,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.

“The Sudanese people are bravely fighting for their country’s future, even in the face of violence and repression. The United States must show our support to these resilient activists,” said Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Engel. “I’m proud to join with Representative Kildee on this resolution that underscores Congress’ desire to see a peaceful, civilian-led transition in Sudan, and supports the democratic aspirations of a people who have suffered under brutal, violent rule for so long.”

Congressman Kildee spoke on the floor of the House in support of the resolution. A video of his remarks can be found here.

Congressman Kildee’s resolution states that the U.S. House of Representatives supports a swift transfer of power to a civilian-led government, affirms the right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and condemns the government of Sudan’s use of violence against protesters and journalists. It also emphasizes that absent political reforms and a respect for human rights, it will be increasingly difficult for the U.S. to engage and partner with Sudan.

In April, Sudan’s longtime leader, President Omar al-Bashir, was removed from power by Sudanese military leadership following months of protests and government. Since then, peaceful protesters have been killed as the Sudanese government continues to perpetrate violence against its own people. Protests in Sudan continue as the Sudanese people call for a transition from a military ruling council to true democratic governance.

Sudan

Junta Wants Sudan Internet Cut Off Again

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) filed appeal against the recent court decision to restore internet services in… Read more »

Read the original article on U.S. House.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.