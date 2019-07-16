10 July 2019

United States Senate (Washington, DC)

Sudan: Cruz-Durbin Sudan Resolution Passes Senate

Washington, DC — Bipartisan resolution encourages peaceful transition to civilian-led power in Sudan

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) issued the following statements following the Senate's passage of S. Res. 188, a resolution to encourage a swift transfer of power by the military to a civilian-led political authority in Sudan.

"I am grateful to my colleagues in the Senate for passing this bipartisan measure in support of the Sudanese people," Sen. Cruz said. "Sudan is facing an inflection point. After 30 years, President al-Bashir's brutal reign came to an end, and the people of Sudan are pursuing a peaceful transition of power to a civilian-led government, which would ultimately reflect their aspirations. As negotiations advance between the military and opposition, the protection of human rights and freedom of expression should be underscored, and the process of holding violators accountable must begin. In the meantime we should ensure that Sudan's rulers remain accountable for malign behavior, and we must not move toward normalizing relations or removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list until such behavior ends."

"In 2010, I visited Sudan and what later became the independent nation of South Sudan to discuss the country's troubling violence," said Durbin. "That the Sudanese people have finally had enough of Omar al-Bashir's tyrannical rule is understandable and they deserve U.S. and international support in undertaking a credible democratic transition. Passage of our bipartisan resolution shows that the U.S. Senate stands with the Sudanese people in this fight for democracy."

S. Res. 188, led by Sens. Cruz and Durbin, is cosponsored by Chairman James Risch (R-Idaho), Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Rob Wyden (D-Ore.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Mike Crapo (R-Id), and Edward Markey (D-Ma.).

