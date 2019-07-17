South Africa: The Dance Ends for Johnny Clegg, SA's Beloved Musical Storyteller

analysis

Johnny Clegg's final journey is over. It came to an end after he had endured a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was always most comfortable -- in the public view, on stage, singing, playing guitar and township concertina -- telling life stories and stomping around like a 25-year-old.

Watching Johnny Clegg on stage in Port Elizabeth at the end of January 2018, you could only shake your head in wonder at how he could do it. He leapt about the stage with the energy of a man a third of his age. Yet you knew he had pancreatic cancer and had already endured masses of debilitating chemotherapy. And had decided that if he were blessed to go into remission, he would come and say farewell to all of us. And he did. The concert I was at was the penultimate before he left the stage to continue his journey to the end of that road.

He knew where that road would lead. He had put it bluntly to Channel24 in September 2017:

"Pancreatic cancer is lethal. There's no way out of it."

So The Final Journey was hatched and embarked on. A story-telling sound-and-light extravaganza of a concert...