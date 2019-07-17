Tanzanian Vanessa Mdee to Judge in EA Talent Contest

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian female Bongoflava artist, Vanessa Mdee is among the four judges who will pick the winners of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent competition scheduled to start August 4 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vanessa will join the diverse line-up of judges comprise of Jeff Koinange, a renowned media personality in Kenya. The Coca-Cola Company was also officially unveiled as the official Refreshment Partner for the show across all four participating regions.

Vanessa , a Tanzanian singer and songwriter is credited as the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, host of the Epic Bongo Star Search and also participated in the Coke Studio Africa 2019 television show amongst other African music stars.

Also in the panel is Gaetano Kagwa, a Ugandan actor and broadcaster who is well versed with the media scene in the region having worked as a presenter at Capital FM, hosted Tusker Project Fame and been a contender for Big Brother Africa.

The list also includes Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee, who is credited as the first female DJ in Rwanda.

The winner of the show will walk away with USD 50,000) as voted by the audience.