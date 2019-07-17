16 July 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzanian Vanessa Mdee to Judge in EA Talent Contest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian female Bongoflava artist, Vanessa Mdee is among the four judges who will pick the winners of the inaugural East Africa Got Talent competition scheduled to start August 4 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vanessa will join the diverse line-up of judges comprise of Jeff Koinange, a renowned media personality in Kenya. The Coca-Cola Company was also officially unveiled as the official Refreshment Partner for the show across all four participating regions.

Vanessa , a Tanzanian singer and songwriter is credited as the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ, host of the Epic Bongo Star Search and also participated in the Coke Studio Africa 2019 television show amongst other African music stars.

Also in the panel is Gaetano Kagwa, a Ugandan actor and broadcaster who is well versed with the media scene in the region having worked as a presenter at Capital FM, hosted Tusker Project Fame and been a contender for Big Brother Africa.

The list also includes Makeda Mahadeo, a Rwandese media personality, deejay and emcee, who is credited as the first female DJ in Rwanda.

The winner of the show will walk away with USD 50,000) as voted by the audience.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Freedom of Expression Champion Wins International Award

The Committee to Protect Journalists will honor journalists from Brazil, India, Nicaragua, and Tanzania with the 2019… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.