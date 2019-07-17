14 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Traditional Massage Parlours That Have Got Tourists Swooning

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Traditional massage parlours on the beaches of Lake Kivu in Rwanda are a completely different ball game.

Unlike Nairobi where massage parlours are a closed door affair, in the hilly resort town of Rubavu, a town on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, residents have dug out traditional parlours for open air massages.

Lake Kivu is Africa's eighth largest lake and sits on the western branch of the East African Rift. The volcanic activity underneath it makes the water hot and with a chemical composition of medicinal value.

Tour guides claim the temperatures can reach as high as 50 degrees Celsius.

In the carefully dug out parlours in the beaches, traditional masseurs charge between 10,000 to 20,000 Rwanda Francs (about Ksh1, 500 to Ksh2, 500) for body massage to both men and women.

The masseurs claim to have an ability to treat back and muscle pains.

Visitors with leg pains are advised to step into the hot water at a fee of 1, 000 Rwanda Francs (about Ksh150). This reportedly heals the fatigue and muscle pain which we continuously ignore.

This reporter found scores of 'patients' - most of them elderly and pregnant women - in the parlours. Many did not mind getting half-naked for a dose of treatment.

There also exists a sauna of sorts nearby where men get buried in warm sand for about 30 minutes to 'relax'.

Rwanda

Kagame Appoints New Envoys, More Embassies Created

President Paul Kagame has made changes to Rwanda Diplomatic corps, appointing and redeploying 15 envoys to different… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Entertainment
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.