16 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10 Turkish Sailors Kidnapped Off Nigeria Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia
Nigeria on map.
By Kunle Sanni

Ten Turkish sailors on a cargo ship have been kidnapped for ransom by armed men off the coast of Nigeria.

The shipping company, Kadioglu Denizcilik, on Tuesday said in a statement that the vessel was attacked when the pirates boarded the ship on its way from Cameroon to the Ivory Coast in the Gulf of Guinea, PressTv reported.

"Vessel Paksoy-1 was sailing without freight from Cameroon's port city of Douala to Abidjan in Ivory Coast when the pirates boarded the ship in the Gulf of Guinea in the Atlantic Ocean," the statement said.

"No injuries or loss of lives occurred according to initial information. Our efforts continue for the safe and sound release of all of our personnel."

The company's operation manager, Numan Paksoy, said out of the 18 people that boarded the 8,900 deadweight-ton ships, only 10 among them were kidnapped.

He said the assailants picked the 10 after threatening to kill all the sailors after the crew members hid in a safe room.

"We contacted those who were not kidnapped and found out that all crew members hid when the assailants boarded the ship, Mr Paksoy said.

"All of them had to come out of hiding when the assailants found some and threatened to kill them if the others did not come out. The assailants then picked 10 sailors at random among all the crew members and let others go," he added.

The International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy.

According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), 73 per cent of all sea kidnappings and 92 per cent of hostage-takings occur in the Gulf of Guinea off Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin, and Cameroon.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said it has contacted both the Nigerian and Ghanaian authorities to secure the release of the kidnapped Turkish citizens.

Nigeria

'So Wizkid is a Woman Beater?'

As the world is busy celebrating Wizkid's birthday, his former manager and mother of his third child, Jada Pollock,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.