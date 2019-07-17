Kenya: Prisoner Dies in Industrial Area After Failing to Pay Sh200 Fine for His Release

A prisoner has died at Industrial Area Prison days after he failed to raise a Sh200 fine to secure his release.

Mark Nyamweya, 27, was arraigned at a Makadara court alongside five others charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Nyamweya pleaded guilty and was fined Sh200 with an alternative sentence of seven days in custody.

He failed to raise the Sh200 fine and ended up in Industrial Area Prison.

A source at the prison told Nairobi News that Nyamweya complained of stomach ache and had diarrhoea.

A prison warden gave him medication and porridge but it did not help.

His family now want prison authorities and Soweto Police Station in Kayole to clear themselves on the death of their kin.

Family spokesperson Nelson Mageto they did not know that their kin had been arrested and charged until after his death.