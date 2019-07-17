16 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lucky Escape for Passengers After Train Brushes Past City Matatu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Morning commuters escaped unhurt on Tuesday morning after their matatu was hit by a cargo train in Embakasi.

The accident occurred at around 11am at the Avenue Park Estate junction.

No casualties were reported, but the KBS bus was severely damaged.

In February, a similar accident happened at the same spot when a commuter train rammed into a Citi Hoppa bus. No casualties were reported in the incident.

In 2018, a train hit an oil tanker near Pipeline Estate in Nairobi leading to a major traffic snarl up on Outer Ring Road which left one person injured.

Kenya

No More DNA Tests For Children in Paternity Disputes

Children whose paternity is disputed will no longer need to be subjected to DNA tests so as to be included as… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Ella, KimOprah Bow Out of Big Brother Naija
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Rwanda, Uganda Agree to Bury the Hatchet
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?
#BBNaija - Five Housemates Up for Eviction, Which One Will Go?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.