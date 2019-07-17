16 July 2019

Nigeria: Security Still Tops My List of Priorities - Buhari

By Ebuka Onyeji

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday insisted that his government has "recorded successes" in degrading the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

He said the success will be extended to other parts of Nigeria experiencing similar challenges.

The president said this while receiving executive members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), according to a statement by a presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

He assured Nigerians that security still tops his list of priorities.

According to the release, Mr Buhari told the NMA delegation led by the president of the organisation, Francis Faduyile, that offenders took advantage of the focus on the Northeast to commit crimes in other parts of the country.

"If you cannot secure a country or institution, you cannot manage it," he said.

The president said efforts were still being made to improve employment level, following the success of the administration in getting many into the agricultural sector.

"Opening up the economy for investments and getting the youths engaged will control the crime rate," he said.

Mr Buhari has repeatedly assured Nigerians of his government's commitment to tackling insecurity, saying such vices had reduced significantly under his watch.

Earlier today, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, insisted that security agencies have successfully tackled the security situation.

Mr Buratai said security officials have recorded 'great success' in the fight against insecurity.

Contrast

These statements, however, appear to contradict the situation on the ground, going by daily media reports of violent crimes. Nigeria is growing increasingly tensed over killings, armed robbery and kidnappings recorded daily across the country.

No fewer than 500 persons were either killed or kidnapped in parts of the country between June and July, a PREMIUM TIMES security analysis showed.

At least 57 soldiers were killed within the last month in attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents in Borno - one of the Northeastern states where the president said insecurity has been degraded.

Last week, Funke Olakunrin, a 58-year-old daughter of Yoruba leader, Reuben Fasoranti, was shot dead while travelling on a highway in Ondo State.

It precipitated yet another open letter from former President Olusegun Obasanjo to Mr Buhari in which he warned that Nigeria was approaching a tipping point unless the situation was checked.

Mr Obasanjo also warned that for Mr Buhari to be able to stop the "smouldering ethnic agitations", he would have to stop fanning "the embers of hatred, disaffection and violence."

