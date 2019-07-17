16 July 2019

Nigeria: How Many Oil Rigs Are in Your Possession, Since When?, APC Asks Makinde

All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked relevant agencies of the federal government to beam their searchlight on the governor of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over his N48 billion assets declaration.

The Oyo State APC in a statement on Tuesday by Assistant Publicity Secretary, Prince Ayobami Adejumo asked Seyi Makinde to explain: 'How many oil rigs are in his possession and since when? Where are the operations base of those companies and what is their staff population?

The party further said The governor's action was a ploy to give a false impression of his real financial status now so that he would have a safe landing when he leaves office with stupendous wealth."

"Most of the companies listed in the declaration were relatively unknown even in the local Oil and Gas industry let alone the global arena as far as members of the general public are concerned

"How many oil rigs are in his possession and since when? Where are the operations base of those companies and what is their staff population?

"As a graduate of Electrical Engineering, we do not know of any ground that has ever been broken by Makinde to have fetched him such a humongous wealth.

"Even if he had had to lay claim to the commonwealth of a group of business partners to attract political favour, the governor should know now that elections are over.

"What manner of billionaire would abandon his business partially or completely for 13 years in pursuit of political ambition and still claim to have multiplied his wealth more than corporate players in a globally competitive sector like oil and gas?

48bn asset declaration: Full details of Seyi Makinde's properties

"Does it mean that all monies he has lavished since 2006 were from donor agencies or directly from heaven?

"Without mincing words, we call on relevant agencies of the federal government to beam their searchlight on the content of the governor's asset declaration form and dig out the real fact of the situation so as not to give room for a scripted looting of the resources of the Pacesetter State as this is the stock in trade of an average PDP governor.

"There are facts on ground indicating that the declaration made by Gov. Makinde is an anticipatory looting technique perfected during his recent secret visit to a fellow PDP governor in one of the oil producing states.

"Therefore, we urge those concerned to be on the lookout and ensure that no resources of the state are allowed to be either siphoned or diverted into private hands."

See What Everyone is Watching

